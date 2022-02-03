Plea deal reached in medical marijuana excess-grow case

Businesswoman Marilyn Delucenay, 59, will not have a felony record for growing too much marijuana, following a plea bargain connected with a June 2021 search by Michigan State Police.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien and defense attorney Joshua Covert reached an agreement to end the case with a plea, to avoid a time-consuming appeal.

"I think Mr. Covert and I would both agree this is a unique issue right now with new changes in the law," Stempien said, due to voter-approved legalization of recreational marijuana.

Delucenay pleaded guilty to violation of the Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act for possession of more than twice the amount allowed for medical marijuana caregivers.

Covert said Delucenay has no prior criminal record of any kind.

"She's a successful business owner," Covert said. "She cultivates day lilies sold internationally. And it's a very successful business, having farms in Indiana and Michigan."

The law does not allow for jail time or fines. Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady ordered $250 be paid court cost.

Stempien said the case began as a medical marijuana compliance check.

"She does have various patients as well as herself," he said. "So she was able to legally grow a certain amount of marijuana."

Michigan State Police detective Daniel Lewis went to the Centennial Road home on June 23.

"We received information that a flower company, Smoking Day Lilies in Branch County, was basically a storefront for sales, marijuana specifically," Lewis testified at the preliminary examination.

Delucenay maintained the website.

Stempien said there was no proof of the allegations.

"There was no other nefarious or criminal allegations besides the fact that she was over the number of plants she was able to grow," he said.

Lewis said she would have been allowed 72 plants under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act. He found six five-gallon buckets and a 33-gallon tote of marijuana "shake" leaves and stems from the plants.

Story continues

The trooper said Delucenay was surprised to learn there were more than 200 plants. She said there were more than the allowed 72, because some plants are "culled out."

Police also found smaller plants used for future crops, chemicals and grow lights.

Covert raised issues about how plants were measured and if the new growth counted.

The legislature legalized medical marijuana in 2008. Voters legalized recreational marijuana on Dec. 6, 2018, and the first dispensaries opened to the public on Dec. 1, 2019. Lawmakers cannot change the recreational marijuana law for at least 10 years.

There are differences between the two acts, which have led to lawsuits and appeals. Stempien and Covert decided this was not a case that needed to join the appeals and reached the plea resolution.

As charged initially, Delucenay faced a 15-year felony for manufacturing more than 200 plants or its equivalent under Michigan controlled-substance law.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Plea deal reached in medical marijuana excess grow case