Plea deal reached on Webb City man's drug, firearm, burglary cases

May 31—A Webb City man took a plea offer last week on the burglary, firearm and drug charges he has been facing.

Jason W. Price, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree burglary and a count of possession of a controlled substance in an agreement dismissing related counts of stealing, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. His plea deal also reduced an initial charge of delivery of a controlled substance to the felony possession count.

Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set his sentencing hearing July 18.

The plea agreement encompasses three separate cases in the years 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Price picked up the delivery and firearm charges in a December 2018 arrest from a traffic stop in Joplin. A bag containing 32 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun were found in a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger.

He was arrested again in February 2020 in connection with a burglary at the office of the Campbell Reserve Apartments on Campbell Parkway in Joplin in which $20,000 in money orders, some mailbox keys and laundromat key cards were stolen. Price was identified by police as the suspect caught on surveillance video, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Fingerprints tied the defendant to a Dec. 16, 2019, burglary at the office of Joplin Primary Care at 3130 S. Wisconsin Ave., according to police. Some prescription pads, medications, medical supplies and a checkbook were taken by a man who entered the office while it was closed and a cleaning crew was working there.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.