Plea deal rejected in 2020 child abuse case

Aug. 24—The case against a Kokomo couple accused of abusing an infant boy in early 2020 is now back on the trial calendar after their plea deal was rejected Wednesday morning inside Howard Circuit Court.

It was a plea deal that, according to court documents, would have allowed the defendants to serve three years of probation and have their records expunged at the end of those three years.

Jennifer Trueblood, 41, and Jeramie Jennings, 42, were each arrested in May 2020 on charges of aggravated battery resulting in loss or impairment of a bodily function and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies, for their alleged connections to the case.

Their charges stem from injuries that reportedly occurred when the boy — who is Trueblood's biological son — was between 4 and 6 months of age, according to court documents.

It was Feb. 28, 2020, when Trueblood took the boy to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, and doctors at the time determined that the boy had a broken wrist, five broken ribs and bleeding on the brain.

Many of those injuries were in "stages of healing," per court records.

During an interview with police in March 2020, Trueblood reportedly stated that she didn't know how her son suffered those injuries, court documents indicated, though she did admit that she often had verbal arguments with Jennings.

According to Trueblood, Jennings was her fiancé and someone who had been in the boy's life since the infant was 2 months old.

Police also spoke with Jennings, who told authorities that he didn't know how the infant was injured either, court records noted, adding that he was always a "loving" provider to his children.

But interviews with those who knew the couple seemed to paint a different story, court documents indicated.

On March 2, 2020, authorities spoke with a woman who said she had known Trueblood and Jennings since they moved into the same residence as her a few months earlier.

That woman told investigators that she often heard Jennings yell at the boy because the infant was crying, per the affidavit, and he would also reportedly tell people to "Let the little b---- cry."

The woman added that when she asked Trueblood and Jennings if they needed assistance or someone to help care for the infant during those situations, the couple would always decline, court documents indicated.

Investigators in the case also interviewed the boy's paternal grandmother, who stated that she overheard a telephone conversation between Trueblood and Jennings shortly after the boy was injured.

During that particular phone call, according to the grandmother, Jennings reportedly told Trueblood that she "knew she shouldn't have taken the baby to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital because they were going to X-ray him," per the affidavit.

"It's like she knew," the grandmother added in her interview with police. "She knew somebody did something to that baby."

These days, the boy — who is now 3 — still has a long list of medical challenges, his foster mother Jean Dunn told the Tribune after Wednesday's hearing.

Dunn has been the child's guardian now for over two years.

"They've (Trueblood and Jennings) impacted his life forever," she said through her tears, adding that the toddler is now completely deaf, cannot walk and has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

But the rejection of the plea deal by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray is a positive step in what Dunn said she hopes is the right direction to justice in the case.

"Just to know that the judge is taking this seriously, that it's not just being swept under the carpet," Dunn noted. "He is not being ignored. ... They were looking at probation and taking it off the record in three years? What, he's going to start walking in three years, and everything's OK? Boy, do I wish that was going to happen. So to know that they're taking this seriously...

"This child deserves this, he really does," Dunn added. "And I want, when he's older and changing the world, to hear that we fought for him. I promised him the day we brought him home from Peyton Manning (Children's Hospital) that nobody else would harm him, and I will fight for justice until there's nothing left of me. And I will, even if I have to crawl here, I will be fighting for him."

Dunn was then asked the importance of advocating for those who can't, for whatever reason, advocate for themselves.

"If we don't step up, who's going to protect our children?" she said. "... I remember picking him up from the hospital and calling my sister and saying, 'I think I'm in over my head,' and she told me to pull up my big girl panties and go take care of that baby. ... He was given a 10% chance of leaving the hospital, and I'm sure he's meant to change the world one day. ... And I will protect him to the last breath I have."

Trueblood and Jennings are both slated to appear back in court for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Their joint trial is set to begin in December.