Plea deal sends Kearney to prison in 2018 slaying

Oct. 11—WARRENTON — Lester Kearney on Monday accepted a plea agreement in connection with the 2018 slaying of Littleton-area psychologist Nancy Alford, and with it a sentence of 164 to 209 months in prison.

Without admitting guilt, Kearney agreed to being convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering — a set of charges his defense lawyer said could have yielded a maximum prison sentence of 766 months.

Monday's plea hearing came six months after a Warren County jury deadlocked on whether to convict Kearney of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with Alford's death, which happened in a March 2018 home invasion.

A second trial had been scheduled to occur this fall or winter, this time with prosecutors taking the possibility of a death sentence off the table and with everyone involved moving the proceedings to Granville County.

But Kearney "does not want" to go through the trial process again — even though the first jury split 7-5 in favor of acquittal — and decided to avail himself of an option under North Carolina law that shields him from it, defense lawyer Robert Singagliese said.

The Alford family was present and signaled its support for the agreement. Family members are "thankful that this will help us to move forward," Roger Alford, Nancy Alford's son, told presiding Judge Henry Hight.

Prosecutors have alleged that Kearney and another man, Kevin Munn, were the perpetrators of the fatal home invasion. Nancy Alford's husband, the Rev. John Alford, testified that he awoke on the morning of March 9, 2018, to find an intruder in the couple's bedroom. He was beaten and tied up, and Nancy Alford was forced to drive to a bank in Roanoke Rapids to get money.

After she returned, the couple's Lake Gaston home burned. The Rev. Alford escaped, but Nancy Alford died in the fire.

Munn has pleaded guilty to Alford's slaying and to a second killing, the 2017 murder of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington. He awaits sentencing, which is now likely to occur in 2023, District Attorney Mike Waters said.

Story continues

The case against Kearney turned on the Rev. Alford's identification of his attacker, as prosecutors offered no other evidence that placed Kearney at the scene. Defense lawyers challenged the ID as tainted, as it wasn't the result of a state-prescribed photo lineup.

While he was in the hospital recuperating from burns, the Rev. Alford saw Kearney's picture on television after authorities had arrested him, and told family members and investigators Kearney was his attacker.

The problem, according to the defense, is that the minister made the ID knowing that authorities considered Kearney a suspect, instead of through a formal lineup process designed to filter out such potential biases.

Prosecutors countered that the Alfords' attackers set the fire to cover their tracks, and insisted that the Rev. Alford's identification of Kearney was a strong enough link to support convicting him.

"We remain committed to the idea that Lester Kearney was part of some portion of this crime," Waters said after Monday's sentencing. "We had Rev. Alford's testimony that he saw Lester Kearney, and Lester Kearney tied him up and assaulted him. We have no doubts about his veracity and truthfulness," or about "the truth of what he saw that day."

Waters said the two sides had been discussing the plea agreement for "several weeks," and that prosecutors had communicated along the way with the Alford family and with law enforcement.

Kearney has been behind bars since his arrest in 2018 and will receive credit for time served — a bit more than 4 1/2 years. That means the 38-year-old could get out of prison in as little as nine years, or as much as 12 3/4 years.

The plea agreement also disposed of charges from an otherwise unrelated home invasion in Moore County. There, Kearney was accused of breaking into a paramour's home and stealing some of her belongings. She was away at the time, but her child was present and hid as the intruder ransacked the house.

The Moore County charges were dismissed, and the sentencing was based only on the charges Kearney faced in Warren County, Waters said.

Waters and Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey had tried to get the Moore County accusations into the evidence the Alford jury reviewed, but Hight disallowed it as prejudicial.

The specific legal tactic at the center of Monday's hearing is called an Alford plea, although that name is coincidental and otherwise has nothing to do with Nancy and John Alford.

In North Carolina, someone accused of a crime can maintain "his innocence but admi[t] that the state has sufficient evidence to convict him," and agree to be treated as guilty, UNC School of Government professor Jeff Welty said in a 2010 commentary.

The Alford plea takes its name from a North Carolina man named Henry Alford. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 1963 homicide, but testified that he did so only to avoid the death penalty. He insisted that he was not in fact guilty.

He later appealed his imprisonment. The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 1970 ruled that there's nothing unconstitutional about imposing a prison sentence "upon an accused who is unwilling expressly to admit his guilt but who, faced with grim alternatives, is willing to waive his trial and accept the sentence."

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.