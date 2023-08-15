Plea deal taken in drug and gun case

Aug. 15—A Joplin man facing four felony drug-dealing and weapon charges pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of possession of a controlled substance and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Rico A. Hudson, 45, took a plea offer in Jasper County Circuit Court dismissing three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a related count of unlawful use of a weapon and allowing a suspended sentence.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Hudson seven years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The charges stemmed from a search warrant served Jan. 16, 2020, on his residence in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Joplin police seized two grams of heroin, 9.6 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the raid.

A fifth count of receiving stolen property had been dismissed for lack of evidence early in the adjudication of the case.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.