Plea deal tendered to woman charged with stabbing ex-boyfriend

Sep. 12—LIMA — A plea offer was placed on the official record by prosecutors Monday for a Lima woman charged with stabbing her former boyfriend.

Ajah Mowery, 23, was indicted in May on charges of burglary and felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart on Monday made public a resolution to the case he said had first been offered to Mowery in June. Under the proposed settlement, the Lima woman would plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of the two remaining counts.

The offer will remain until a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for Sept. 26, Everhart said. A jury trial for Mowery is scheduled to begin Oct. 11.

Defense attorney Megan McLean from the Allen County Public Defenders Office indicated that she will within a matter of days likely file a motion to suppress some statements made by her client to police.

According to court records, officers with the Lima Police Department responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Catalpa Avenue on March 19 of this year in response to a stabbing. Upon their arrival officers spoke with Jonathon Downey, who was bleeding from his head and right arm. He said Mowery, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, approached him in an aggressive manner and struck him in the face multiple times with a closed fist outside the home.

Downey said Mowery then placed her hand around his throat and strangled him before breaking two windows in the front door of the residence and forcing her way inside. Once inside the home, Mowery allegedly confronted another female before Downey attempted to remove her from the residence. It was at that point, according to court documents, that Mowery stabbed Downey with a piece of broken glass from the door before leaving the residence.

Downey was taken to a hospital and received six stitches. Mowery was taken into custody without incident at her home.