Plea deal in the works for AJ Freund's father, who is accused of 5-year-old's murder

CHICAGO — The father of slain 5-year-old AJ Freund is in negotiations for a possible plea deal that would sidestep a trial, lawyers said during a brief Friday hearing in the case.

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt set a tentative December trial date for Andrew Freund, 61, who is charged with murder in the death of the suburban Crystal Lake boy.

But prosecutors and Freund’s lawyer, Henry Sugden, don’t think the case will reach trial stage.

“I believe we will be able to resolve this on Sept. 16,” McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Randi Freese told Wilbrandt.