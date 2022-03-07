Plea deal in works for former guard

Mar. 7—CATLETTSBURG — A plea deal is the works for one of the former Boyd County Detention Center guards accused of killing a man in 2018 during a stay at the jail.

Attorney David Mussetter told Boyd County Judge George Davis Friday that next week he'll be sitting down with the Commonwealth's Attorney Office for mediation in the case against Colton Griffith, which will hopefully result in a deal.

Mussetter asked for Griffith's hearing to be rescheduled for March 17, when the parties could tell the judge whether they've reached a deal or could go to trial.

Griffith, along with four other deputy jailers, were charged in connection with the November 2018 death of 40-year-old Michael P. Moore. When Moore was booked at the jail, he was intoxicated — video surveillance footage showed four of the guards on duty appearing to mistreat Moore.

Among the acts caught on video included Moore being thrown into a chair, his head being smashed into the wall and being body-slammed on the concrete floor.

Moore died as a result of blunt force trauma roughly 40 hours after being booked.

Brad Roberts, the supervisor on shift, was convicted at trial in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Alicia Beller, another deputy on duty, took a plea deal that included a deferred sentence, in exchange for keeping her nose clean and testifying against the others.

The two other remaining co-defendants are Zachary Messer and Jeremy Mattox. Messer appeared to be dishing out the bulk of the abuse in the footage.

Messer is scheduled for a status hearing on March 18, while Mattox is scheduled for a pretrial on July 28.

