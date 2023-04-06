Plea deal in works in rape case

Apr. 6—CATLETTSBURG — A Columbus man accused of commenting rape on a mentally incapacitated person is close to striking a plea deal, his attorney said Thursday.

Tom R. Clifford Jr., 43, is facing 30 years in prison stemming from a two-count indictment he received in December 2022.

Public defender Whitney Davis told Judge John Vincent that an offer is on the table, but she needs to get an interpreter to meet with her and her client in order make sure he understands his rights.

Clifford is hard of hearing and requires a sign language interpreter in the courtroom.

Judge John Vincent set hearing for April 13, stating it would be a "consideration of the plea."

Vincent is known to closely look at the terms of plea deals in sex-offense cases and has rejected accepting multiple offers in the past.

