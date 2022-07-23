Plea deals send Loxahatchee sober home owners to prison after three men died in their care

Michael Kosarko, 41, (left), Anthony Torre, 36, and Andrew Van Cleef, died in 2017 and 2018 of drug overdoses. [Family photos]

LOXAHATCHEE — The former co-owners of a Loxahatchee sober home have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and patient-brokering charges stemming from the deaths of three men.

Seeking help for drug addictions, Anthony Van Cleef, Mike Kosarko and Andrew Torre came to Pure Thoughts at Turtle Creek, which Jennifer Swanson operated with her husband, Bradley Gaver.

Cleef, Kosarko and Torree all died of drug overdoses there during nine months between 2017 and 2018. In court documents, prosecutors alleged the lure of payments from the men’s health-insurance companies led Swanson and Gaver to keep them at Pure Thoughts instead of sending them to medical facilities where they could receive more help.

For Subscribers: Tronneal Mangum, convicted of classmate's murder at age 15, wins release from state prison

Patient brokering: Former Delray Beach treatment center co-owner sentenced to 4 years for patient brokering

'My heart is hurting … Three lives are gone': Gunman in double murder gets life in prison

Jennifer Swanson appears in court on Feb. 4, 2020. She pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of manslaughter, four counts of patient brokering and one count of racketeering.

Prosecutions first for death based on 'reckless disregard,' state attorney says

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office said Swanson and Gaver were the first drug-treatment providers charged in the death of someone in their care based on their "reckless disregard" for the victim's well-being. Attorneys for them denied wrongdoing at the time of their arrests, saying they did not “intentionally or negligently" harm anyone.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer approved Swanson’s agreement on Monday. According to court documents, she pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter, four counts of patient brokering and one count of racketeering. The state did not press charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and misuse of personal information.

Gaver pleaded guilty to similar charges in June 2021 and received a two-year prison sentence. The two began divorce proceedings in May, according to court records.

Employees told investigators that Swanson made most of the decisions at Pure Thoughts, even though Gaver was its chief executive, and she lacked formal training in medical or clinical topics.

Story continues

She will serve five years in prison on the manslaughter and patient-brokering charges, with credit for the 898 days – nearly 2.5 years – she has spent in the Palm Beach County Jail awaiting trial. Once she is released, she will spend five years on probation, according to court documents.

Swanson's and Gaver's arrests are among 120 made by the Palm Beach County Sober Homes Task Force since it began work in October 2016, the State Attorney's Office said. Those arrests have led to 107 convictions.

"These individuals exploited people in drug recovery for their own financial gain, leading to three tragic deaths of people under their care," State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a prepared statement.

Bradley Allen Gaver appears in court on Feb. 4, 2020, charged, along with Jennifer Swanson, with manslaughter in the deaths of three patients at their addiction treatment facility, Pure Thoughts at Turtle Creek. He pleaded guilty to those charges and others of patient brokering and racketeering in 2021.

What is patient brokering, and why does it matter?

Under Florida law, it is illegal for a healthcare provider or a laboratory either to offer or provide any form of compensation to a drug-treatment center or a sober home for the referral of patients.

Court records show some of these providers ordered multiple urine tests each week for these patients and then billed their insurance companies for thousands of dollars in reimbursement payments. The providers then kicked back some of that reimbursement money to whoever made the referral, according to the records.

Torre’s mother referred to this arrangement in a lawsuit against Pure Thoughts as “The Florida Shuffle,” court documents show.

Pure Thoughts, at 43rd Road North and North 145th Avenue in Loxahatchee, offered those seeking recovery a place with rescued horses, open spaces and fresh air.

The county's Sober Home Task Force began looking into Pure Thoughts in 2017 after receiving a complaint that its managers allowed drug use at their sober homes and gave free rent to some patients. Former employees and clients said select patients even received treatment or bonuses, such as gym memberships and free Uber rides, based on how much their insurance policies paid.

The investigation concluded the money flow was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for Pure Thoughts, which told investigators that it used the proceeds from its addiction operations for its horse rescue operation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Sober home co-owners guilty in Palm Beach County overdose deaths