Plea deals on the table for high school basketball stars charged with murder in Fulton County

Two former Milton High School basketball players could avoid a murder trial if they accept the plea deals put in front of them.

Cameron Walker and Jonathan Murray are charged with the robbery and murder of 24-year-old Connor Mediate, a Kennesaw State University student, in October 2021.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both have pleaded not guilty to Mediate’s murder.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in court on Wednesday when prosecutors offered Walker the opportunity to change his plea. The details on the plea deal put in front of both men, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Police said Walker set up a meeting to buy marijuana from Mediate but planned to rob him. He took Murray with him. Mediate was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: