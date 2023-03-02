Plea delayed in Molotov case

Mar. 2—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge pumped the brakes on a plea deal Thursday involving a man accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail onto a man's motorcycle, stating he wanted to attorneys to double-check the victim approved it.

John Tidd, 35, of no fixed address, was set to plead guilty in connection with the August 2022 incident.

When public defender Whitney Davis presented the offer to Judge John Vincent, the judge asked Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley if the victim was fine with it.

After Copley said the victim approved the deal, Vincent asked, "Are you sure?"

"We spoke with him last week and on Monday and he's fine with it," Copley said.

"I'm not so sure about this," Vincent said, before calling a bench conference.

Following the conference, Vincent reset the plea hearing for March 9, stating he wanted confirmation the victim approved the deal.