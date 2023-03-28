Plea, dismissals reported in 2021 kidnapping and robbery case

Mar. 28—One of three people indicted on multiple counts in connection with armed robberies and abductions near Celeste two years ago has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and sentenced to prison.

A second defendant has agreed to plead guilty in the case next month, and all charges have been dismissed against a third defendant.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments in June 2021 against Scott Patrick Cathcart, 26, of Point, Justin Ray Bishop, 38, of Quinlan and Connie Scherie Dodd, 38, of Celeste.

Each of the defendants were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Each defendant had entered pleas of not guilty and trials were scheduled April 3 in the 196th District Court.

Bishop pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The remaining counts were dismissed.

All counts against Dodd in connection with the case were dismissed.

The defense counsel for Cathcart announced Monday that he will plead guilty to all counts on April 24.

At about 4:30 p.m. on March 25, 2021 the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a report of a female in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1017. She stated that she had been held captive and escaped.

When deputies arrived in the area, they located a man walking down County Road CR 1017 who had obvious injuries. He stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will.

Deputies were unable to locate the female subject in the area but were later notified that the female subject had received a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Patrol deputies and investigators went to the residence where the offense reportedly occurred. No one was located at the residence.

The two victims told law enforcement officers that they were held against their will and assaulted inside the residence on County Road 1017 by three individuals.

A search warrant of the residence was served on the morning of March 26, 2021, and evidence was seized.

At that time, Bishop and Dodd were taken into custody. Cathcart was arrested on April 6, 2021.