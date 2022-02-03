Plea entered in Carthage stolen gun case

Feb. 3—A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to felony stolen property and weapon charges in connection with a gun-pointing incident in which he was found to be in possession of a pistol stolen from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Elijah R. Housh, of Carthage, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon in a deal limiting the sentences he might receive to five years on the stolen property count and four years on the weapon count.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing for March 28.

Housh was arrested Dec. 30, 2020, after he pointed a gun at the head of a woman on Olive Street in Carthage and threatened to kill her. He told deputies that he had found the .45-caliber gun he had at the Old Cabin gun shop on Black Powder Lane. But further investigation determined that it had been reported stolen from the sheriff's office Nov. 21, 2020.