Plea entered in December 2019 murder case

Jan. 28—PRINCETON — A man who was arrested in December 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and other offenses pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to time served.

Deliezha Devonte Gravely, 26, of Mercer County appeared Thursday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Gravely was one of four people charged with the Dec. 22, 2019 shooting death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department found Duck in a car parked outside a Brushfork Road home when they answered a complaint from a male individual who said he had been shot. Duck later died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

Gravely was later indicted on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Three other people, Kaleb Jordan Merritt, Deron Adolph Yarrell and Andrea Paige Fry were also indicted by the October 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on the same charges.

Gravely and Merritt were members of the Dirty Money Gang that sold controlled substances in the Bluefield area, Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said in a criminal complaint after the shooting.

Plea hearings have been scheduled for Merritt and Yarrell. Fry has been held for the last two years at Lakin Correctional Center on a probation violation, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.

Gravely pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery after Judge Sadler reminded him of his rights including the right to a trial by jury and the right to appeal a conviction. The charge carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. Gravely entered into a best-interest plea, which means he agreed to plead guilty without actually admitting that he had committed the offense.

Sadler asked Gravely if he was entering into a best-interest plea because he did not want to risk being found guilty of crimes that could "subject him to much higher penalties." Gravely said this was why he entered into a best-interest plea.

Attorney Sid Bell, who represented Gravely, asked the court to sentence his client to time served and suspend the remaining part of the sentence. Gravely has spent a year in jail and time on home confinement since his arrest, Bell stated.

Bell told the court that Gravely had been "remarkably cooperative" and had been working steadily. Gravely's only prior conviction was fleeing in a vehicle.

Bell asked that his client be sentenced during the hearing and forego a presentencing report. Sadler sentenced Gravely to time served.

Lynch said that a local drug dealer had recruited Duck, an Ohio resident, to sell drugs in Mercer County, and that Andrea Fry has been tasked with showing Duck around the area. Fry knew that Duck carried money with him.

"All of our information from this case mainly came for Andrea Fry," Lynch said. "And like we said, she has some problems with her credibility. She initially stated one person was the shooter, then later changed her story that another person was the shooter. "

The state did not have any corroborating evidence to back up Fry's story, Lynch stated. There have been problems about her credibility.

"She has prior crimes of falsity on her record for fraudulent use, which also goes to her credibility," Lynch said. "We never recovered the murder weapon in that case. We didn't have any location data from the phones of the other codefendants to put them there with her at that time. Based off of what she said, they were there. That's all that we have to go on. and I'm only comfortable with the evidence that we have that could prove to put people at the scene, so it's based on what we can prove with the evidence that we have; and, basically, the evidence we have came from Andrea Fry, who seemed to be more of the ringleader that whole night."

Two years ago, Fry was initially offered a plea agreement to the robbery if she would cooperate and give a statement, Lynch said, adding, "and that's when she gave the statements that she did."

At this point, the state does not feel it would be fair to take that plea back since Fry did cooperate, Lynch said.

Fry has been incarcerated in Lakin Correctional Center for the last two years. She was on probation when the shooting occurred, and her probation was revoked based on the new charges. She is scheduled to stay incarcerated for about another year, Lynch said.

The plea agreement has been offered to Fry and accepted, but it has not been entered, Lynch said. Under the agreement, Fry would face another 12 years in prison for robbery.

"Andrea Fry knew (Duck) had money. He had carried it in a fanny pack and then she said that's when she came up with this plan to get the money," Lynch said. "She said that she stayed in the car the whole time while they went into the house to get the money, and that's when things went south."

Duck gave 911 dispatchers a different account of events as well. After being shot, Duck told deputies that his name was Bobby Campbell, according to the criminal complaint.

"The victim said in his 911 call that it was a drive-by shooting because he was found in his vehicle outside of the trailer, so he told 911 he thinks it's a drive-by and he doesn't know who shot him," Lynch said. "He gave them a false name, so that all differs from what Andrea Fry said happened that night."

