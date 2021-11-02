Plea entered in drug, stolen identities case

Nov. 2—A rural Seneca man pleaded guilty Monday to drug and forgery charges in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Cory A, Hirdler, 39, changed his plea to guilty on felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and forgery in a plea deal dismissing a related count of trafficking in stolen identities and limiting the prison time he might be required to serve to no more than eight years. He had been facing up to 15 years on the stolen identities charge and up to 10 years on the drug charge.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing for Jan. 10.

The convictions stem from an arrest Aug. 18, 2019, when an officer on patrol noticed Hirdler standing near a pickup truck in the 1900 block of South Porter Avenue in Joplin and later spotted him knocking on the door of a residence on Harlem Avenue.

Upon the second sighting, the officer tried to make contact with him, but Hirdler started walking away and then broke into a run before being caught, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The officer found a little more than 10 grams of methamphetamine in a bag the defendant was carrying, along with 17 syringes, two of which contained liquid meth, and some alprazolam pills. At the city jail, he purportedly was found to be in possession of a driver's license and two Social Security cards belonging to other people, who had reported the items stolen in a vehicle break-in the previous year, according to the affidavit.