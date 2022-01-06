Plea entered in man's attack in dollar store parking lot

Jan. 6—LIMA — A Lima man will be sentenced Feb. 4 after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman this summer in the parking lot of a dollar store.

George Crisp III, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault in connection with that incident, in addition to pleading to an unrelated count of attempted disseminating of materials harmful to minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He faces a possible prison sentence of between two and eight years.

Crisp was indicted by a grand jury in August of last year on the felonious assault charge after Lima police responded on the evening of July 9 to an assault in the Dollar General store parking lot at 310 N. Jameson Ave. Upon their arrival police found Jaytoria McWay lying on the ground drifting in and out of consciousness. While being treated at a nearby hospital for a concussion she identified Crisp as her attacker.

She said had gone to the store with Crisp and while sitting in their vehicle she noticed Crisp's young son touch her 1-year-old daughter inappropriately. She told police she disciplined the boy by slapping him on the leg and that Crisp became angry, grabbing her by the throat and strangling her.

Court records state that the surveillance video from Dollar General "clearly" shows Crisp attacking the woman. Defense attorney Chima Ekeh told the judge during Tuesday's hearing that his client had been "provoked into this" incident. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham strongly disagreed with Ekeh's assessment of the situation.

In the unrelated case, Crisp was indicted in May on two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, felonies of the fifth degree.

The indictments alleged that from Sept. 1 through Oct. 25 of 2018 Crisp "did sell, deliver, furnish, disseminate, provide, exhibit, rent or present" to a juvenile material or performance that is obscene and did solicit a 14-year-old to engage in sexual conduct.

The charge disseminating charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and the remaining count was dismissed by prosecutors as part of a plea deal.