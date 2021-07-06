Plea entered in theft of $60,000 in lottery tickets

Jul. 5—Roseanne Clair Hennessey of Crossville played the lottery and lost.

Last week Hennessey,48, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court to stealing $60,000 in lottery tickets while employed at a local convenience store/travel stop.

Charged with theft of property of more than $10,000, Hennessey pleaded guilty before Judge Wesley Bray to the charge and received a ten-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Her arrest stems from a Crossville Police investigation into the theft of $60,000 worth of lottery tickets while working as a cashier at the Eco Travel Plaza on Genesis Rd. The thefts occurred between Feb. 16, 2020, and April 15, 2020, when Hennessey was confronted and fired from her job.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Hennessey is to pay $72,000 restitution at a rate of $610 a month while on supervised probation.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told the judge the store and Tennessee lottery officials were in favor of getting restitution as opposed to a jail sentence and were in agreement with the resolution of the case.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

—Mickey JA Wright, 36, Dickson, TN, charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun by a felon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wright received a two-year prison sentence to serve and as a Range 1 offender, will be required to serve the sentence at 30 percent. He is to forfeit the weapon and is banned from contact with the victim.

How that sentence is to be served will be determined at a July 16 sentencing hearing. He could be ordered to serve the full sentence, part of the sentence or could be granted probation.

The incident occurred Jan. 31, 2019. He was accused of pulling a handgun at Bootlegger's bar during a domestic situation that had accelerated.

—Michael John Chartier, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Story continues

The charges stem from the burglary of a residence during which tools were stolen. The merchandise was later recovered from a local pawn shop. Restitution of $590 is to be paid to the victim and $115 to Crossville Pawn and Gun.

Chartier's sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in White County.

—Vickie Adel Price, 45, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent and received an eight-year suspended prison sentence to be served on supervised probation.

The charges stem from a sheriff's office traffic stop on March 14 and search of Price's home on July 6, 2020, by the sheriff's office. Meth, alprazolam and morphine were seized.

As a result of the sentence agreement, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and child abuse, neglect or endangerment charges pending in General Sessions Court were dropped.

—Ethan Chase Wilmouth, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest stemming from a June 11 incident during which Wilmouth fled from a traffic stop by Fairfield Glade Police.

Wilmouth received a two-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Wilmouth told FG Police he fled from their traffic stop because he had an outstanding probation violation warrant pending in Putnam County.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com