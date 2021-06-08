Plea expected in murder case postponed again

Jun. 8—A court date for a Muskogee man who was scheduled to enter a plea in the 2015 death of Robert Guenther has been rescheduled.

Benrick Rickey Carter Jr.'s formal acceptance of a plea deal was moved to June 17.

Carter, 26, who has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Guenther, 26, of Muskogee, along with Thristian Dvaughn Hunter, was supposed to have a plea hearing on Monday in Associate District Judge Norman D. Thygesen's court. However, the hearing was moved to June 17.

"Still waiting on plea paperwork," said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge in a text to the Phoenix.

Guenther's body was found on North 24th Street outside the Muskogee city limits on the evening of May 19, 2015, with several gunshots to his body. When a deputy arrived, he found six 9 mm shell casings and one 45 mm ACP shell casing.

Guenther was reportedly last seen alive earlier that day, working on his bicycle in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Denver Street. A witness testified during preliminary hearings on the kidnapping charges that she saw an SUV pull up, and three men got out.

She testified she saw those men coerce Guenther into the vehicle. However, Hunter said Guenther willingly got into the vehicle.

The investigation revealed Guenther had been shot five times — twice in the back, once in the hand, once in the pelvis and once in the arm, according to a report from the medical examiner. Guenther also sustained several blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the report.

According to On Demand Court Records, the plea was initially set for Dec. 18 last year but was reset to Jan. 13 because the defendant was in custody of the Department of Corrections.

The January hearing was moved to Feb. 10 with no reason stated. The February hearing was pushed to March 16 because of weather conditions.

March's hearing was moved to April 21 while waiting on plea paperwork from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. April's hearing was moved to May 26 for the same reason.

Story continues

"I can't tell you what the holdup is. I'm afraid I would be violating attorney/client privilege," said Brian D. Watts, Carter's attorney. "I would need permission from my client in order to do so."

Attempts to contact the Department of Corrections were unsuccessful.

Mark Monta Logan, a third suspect in the case, was acquitted of the charges in October.

Hunter and Carter are both in prison, having pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping of Guenther.