Plea hearing approaching for Flowers by Des owner

A Greene County florist whom dozens of brides say no-showed or canceled on their wedding days has an upcoming plea hearing, according to the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court records.

Desiree Pace, 40, of Flowers by Des has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

She was arrested on Jan. 30, according to Hamilton County jail records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘One of the most important pieces’ Brides say local florist ripped them off right before weddings

Pace is accused of stealing $31,509 from 28 people who contracted Flowers by Des between August 2019 and June 2021.

She was indicted in October on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud, according to court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She pleaded not guilty to the charges that same month.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-Team: Brides say Greene Co. florist wrote them bad refund checks after canceling on their wedding

News Center 7 first reported on the accusations against Pace in July 2021, when we learned multiple complaints were filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Complaints came in from multiple counties including Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, Brown, Butler, Fairfield, and Franklin.

In 2021, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a civil lawsuit against her for violating the Consumer Sales Practices Act.

>>RELATED: Ohio AG suing Greene County florist who brides say scammed them on their wedding days

The suit said as she was doing business as Flowers by Des, she took the money but did not deliver on her services.

Through this lawsuit, Yost was seeking restitution for at least 48 Ohioans, as they were scammed out of more than $50,000.

>> RELATED: I-TEAM: State wins case against Greene Co. florist who ripped off dozens of brides

The state won the case in June 2022 and the judge ordered Pace to pay $104,000 and stop doing business.







