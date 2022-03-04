Plea hearing conducted for Andrea Paige Fry in shooting death case

Mar. 4—PRINCETON — After being reminded of her rights including the right to a jury trial, a Mercer County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree robbery relating to the December 2019 shooting death in Brushfork.

Andrea Paige Fry, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Fry was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony in the death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio. The shooting occurred on Dec. 22, 2019.

During the plea hearing, Sadler outlined Fry's rights to her and reminded her that pleading guilty would be the same as a conviction. Fry proceeded to plead guilty to first-degree robbery.

Under a plea agreement with the state, Fry's possible sentence was capped at 12 years, and the other charges were dismissed. Sadler told Fry that when she is sentenced, it will be a determinate sentence. If she sentenced to 12 years in prison, she will have to serve all 12 years.

Attorney Jay Williams, who represented Fry along with attorney Ryan Flanigan, asked the court for a presentencing report. Sadler granted the motion and scheduled a sentencing hearing.

When asked what the state would have presented if the case had gone to trial, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said that Fry knew that Duck carried money with him, and was involved in the robbery. She had waited outside in a car when Duck was shot. After a hearing last January involving other defendants in the case, Lynch said that a local drug dealer had asked Fry to show Duck around the area.

Three other defendants in the case, Devon Adolph Yarrell, Kaleb Jordan Merritt and Deliezha Devonte Gravely appeared in January before Judge Sadler for plea hearings. The three men were indicted by the October 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Story continues

Yarrell, Merritt and Gravely each entered into best-interest pleas and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. In a best-interest plea, the person entering the plea is not admitting to committing the offense, but doing so because if they went to trial, he or she could be facing conviction on charges carrying more serious penalties. All three men were sentenced to time served while in jail and on home confinement. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Duck gave 911 dispatchers a different account of events. After being shot once, Duck told deputies that his name was Bobby Campbell, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective Cpl. M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim said in his 911 call that it was a drive-by shooting because he was found in his vehicle outside of the trailer, so he told 911 he thinks it's a drive-by and he doesn't know who shot him," Lynch stated after Gravely's plea hearing. "He gave them a false name, so that all differs from what Andrea Fry said happened that night."

All the state's information in the case came mainly from Fry, and there were problems with her credibility, Lynch said. She initially said one person was the shooter, then changed her account later and said another did it. The state did not have any corroborating evidence to support Fry's statements.

Two years ago, Fry was offered a plea agreement to the robbery if she would cooperate and give a statement, Lynch said, adding, "and that's when she gave the statements that she did."

At this point, the state does not feel it would be fair to take that plea back since Fry did cooperate, Lynch said then.

Fry has been incarcerated in Lakin Correctional Center for the last two years. She was on probation when the shooting occurred, and her probation was revoked based on the new charges, Lynch said.

Sadler told Fry that her sentence could be set to run either concurrently or consecutively with the time she is serving already.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com