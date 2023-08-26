Plea hearing for D'Angelo delayed

Aug. 26—LOCKPORT — A State Supreme Court justice adjourned on Friday afternoon what had been expected to be a hearing to settle election fraud charges against former Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D'Angelo.

Court officials said they had no information on why Justice Debra Givens postponed the hearing. They said no new court date has been scheduled, but indicated that Givens was looking to potentially take D'Angelo's anticipated plea in his election fraud case at the same date and time that she holds his Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA) hearing.

D'Angelo, 30, is required to register as a sex offender after his conviction on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree rape in a plea deal with special prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office. SORA hearings are generally held when a defendant is about to be released from a term of incarceration.

Givens sentenced D'Angelo in July to a sentence of six months in the Niagara County jail and 10 years of sex offender probation, meaning a SORA hearing would likely be held in early January.

D'Angelo's defense attorney, Brain Melber, has suggested that a plea deal in the election fraud case has been agreed to by prosecutors from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, which is handling the matter. But two previous plea hearings have failed to resolve the case because of what has been described as a "legal issue" that needs "further clarification."

Sources with knowledge of the matter tell the Gazette that the "issue" is centered on how the term "intent to defraud," in the charges against D'Angelo, should be interpreted by the judge.

Melber has said that if the issue can be resolved, D'Angelo is ready to accept the plea offer.

D'Angelo has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of making a campaign contribution in other than the true name of contributor and two counts of first-degree attempted tampering with public records in connection with a scheme tied to a sex crimes case involving him.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it charged D'Angelo as part of an investigation into "campaign fraud." SIU investigators said "it was determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Gazette that the identity theft victim was the husband of Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who has acted as the special prosecutor in D'Angelo's sex crimes case. The alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the 2021 election of Falls Chief City Court Judge Janelle Faso, who said they discovered what appeared to be a mailed election contribution from Sam Reda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has declined to comment on the allegation that a family member of a prosecutor in the office was the identity theft victim in the case against D'Angelo.

D'Angelo was charged in November 2020 in a 12-count indictment that accused him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. He pleaded guilty, in front of Givens, in April, to a superseding 8-count indictment in that case.