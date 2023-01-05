Plea hearing for Daniel Fitzko conducted before Judge Mark Wills

Jan. 5—PRINCETON — After being advised of his rights including the right to trial by jury, a Mercer County man pleaded guilty in circuit court Wednesday to felonies including sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Daniel Fitzko of Rock was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a plea hearing. Fitzko was arrested in October 2021 and charged with first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust with a child, and incest. The case began July 20, 2021 when Cpl. A.S. Reed with the West Virginia State Police detachment in Princeton received a complaint from a female juvenile that she had been having a sexual relationship with Fitzko, according to Reed's criminal complaint.

In a forensic interview, the female juvenile said Fitzko started touching her private areas when she was less than 16 years old. Fitzko was between 28 and 29 years old at the time, according to the criminal complaint. The activity continued for several years.

During the plea hearing Wednesday, Judge Wills reviewed Fitzko's constitutional rights including the right to a jury trial, the right not to testify, the right the call witness and the right to appeal if convicted to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Fitzko pleaded guilty to sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust with a child, which has a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. Fitzko also pleaded guilty to incest, which has a possible sentence of five to 15 years in prison. Fitzko will also be required to register for life as a sex offender and be subject to extended supervision.

Wills ordered that a presentencing investigation be conducted. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for early March.

Fitzko is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com