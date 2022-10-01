Plea hearing delayed in hindering case

Oct. 1—SUNBURY — The case against a father of an accused murderer was delayed in Northumberland County Court on Friday.

Defense attorney Kyle Rude, who represents Ajani Munsh Uche Uhuru, 54, of Sunbury, requested a continuance from President Judge Charles Saylor because the discovery evidence had not been received by the defense or the Commonwealth yet. A plea hearing was originally scheduled for Friday but it is delayed until a later date.

Uhuru is accused of attempting to conceal a vehicle his son, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, was driving following a May 19 shooting inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, in Sunbury. The 23-year-old Uhuru is jailed at the Snyder County Prison without bail after police said he shot and killed 30-year-old Kareem Jakes.

The older Uhuru is free after posting $200,000 cash bail on July 6. He is facing three felony counts of hindering.

The younger Uhuru was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on May 24 after being on the run, police said.

Police said the younger Uhuru entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and got into an argument with Jakes before shooting Jakes and fleeing the scene.

The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.

When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said.

