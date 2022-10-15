Plea hearing for former Penn Foster official moved

Oct. 15—Penn Foster's former director of accounting services will appear in federal court next month to admit to embezzling $2 million from the Scranton-based online school.

Originally scheduled Friday, the date for the guilty plea was pushed to Nov. 1 to allow Catherine Latoski to travel to Northeast Pennsylvania from Florida, where she now lives.

Latoski, 52, formerly of Exeter, agreed last month to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution. Federal prosecutors said she charged about $2 million in personal expenses to credit cards issued by Penn Foster between Nov. 29, 2016, and July 26, 2021. That included vacations, college tuition and shopping expenses. She agreed to forfeit five Disney timeshares purchased with suspect funds.

"We appreciate Penn Foster's reporting of Ms. Latoski's conduct and their continued cooperation in the case," U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said this week through a spokeswoman. "The FBI should be commended for their efficient investigation. Education is a foundation to our society. We will vigorously investigate and prosecute any individual taking advantage of our educational system."

In his request to move the hearing, federal public defender Brandon R. Reish said he was only able to inform Latoski of her hearing Tuesday. He said Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Carballo-Garrison, who is prosecuting the case, agreed.

Attempts to reach Latoski by phone were unsuccessful.

