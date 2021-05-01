Plea hearing for Samantha Wilson, accused of murdering a Grand Forks teen, rescheduled to May

Apr. 30—A change of plea hearing for a woman accused of murdering a Grand Forks teen has been rescheduled to mid-May.

Samantha Wilson, 33, was initially scheduled to appear in a Grand Forks courtroom Friday, April 30, to enter a guilty plea. That hearing was continued until May 13.

A plea agreement was filed in Wilson's case earlier this week. The agreement between Wilson and the state recommends she spend 15 years in prison for the murder of Jonah Borth.

A judge still has to sign off on the agreement before it takes effect.

Wilson was arrested in January 2020 in her Northwood home after Borth, 15, was fatally shot in the residence. She faces a maximum possible penalty of life in prison without parole. She faces an additional charge of contact by bodily fluids for spitting on a Grand Forks County correctional officer, for which she also agreed to plead guilty, according to the agreement.