Plea hearing scheduled for Isis Wallace

Mar. 28—PRINCETON — Attorneys for the defense and the state informed a circuit court judge Monday that a plea agreement had been reached in the case of a woman charged with first-degree murder in the March 2022 shooting which killed a 13-year-old girl.

Isis Wallace, 23, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a motions hearing. Attorneys Paul Cassell and Derrick Lefler, who are representing Wallace, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson told the judge that there was a plea agreement.

Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield were arrested after a shooting on March 23, 2022 which took the life of a 13-year-old girl. Both women fled West Virginia. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service later apprehended them in Delaware.

Both mother and daughter have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. In West Virginia, first-degree murder has a possible sentence of life in prison. If mercy is granted, parole is possible after 15 years, but not guaranteed.

Under the plea agreement, Wallace would be pleading guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy, Lawson said after the hearing. The sentences would run consecutively. Wallace is facing up to 50 years in prison with a possibility of parole after serving 15 years. She would be able to satisfy the sentence in 25 years if she gets time off for good behavior.

The penalty for second-degree murder in West Virginia is up to 40 years in prison.

Judge Swope scheduled a plea hearing for a later date.

The shooting occurred the evening of March 23, 2022 after a verbal altercation was reported between Wallace and her ex-boyfriend outside Brooks and Wallace's home on Memorial Avenue, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with Bluefield Police Department said later. The ex-boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and posted bond. His sister, who was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter, drove from North Carolina to get him.

That same evening, the ex-boyfriend went back to Memorial Avenue with his sister and her daughter to collect his belongings, Adams said during a preliminary hearing. There was another argument, and a video from a neighbor's home security camera indicated that a shot was fired at the car as it drove away. Brooks and Wallace then left in an SUV, and more security videos shot from businesses showed the SUV following the car carrying the ex-boyfriend.

Both cars reached the intersection at Route 460 and Cumberland Road. Another security video showed a shot being fired.

The girl, who was shot in the head, was driven to Princeton Community Hospital and then transferred to a Charleston hospital where she later died.

After the hearing Monday, Wallace was remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail where she is being held along with Nichole Brooks without bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

