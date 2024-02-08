Plea hearing scheduled in Tulare hospital corruption case. Could case come to an end?

According to court filings submitted on Wednesday, former Healthcare Conglomerate Associates' CEO Dr. Yorai “Benny” Benzeevi will enter a change to his 2021 not-guilty plea in the largest public corruption trial in Tulare County history.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia. The filing didn't include how Benzeevi's plea would change.

Benzeevi is facing up to 40 years in prison for multiple criminal counts during his controversial administration of Tulare Regional Medical Center from 2013-2017. In addition, the Tulare County District Attorney's office has estimated that Benzeevi could be ordered to pay up to $20 million in restitution to the hospital district if convicted.

Benzeevi was charged in December 2020 with grand theft, conspiracy, money laundering, and multiple counts of embezzlement by a public officer.

Dr. Yorai “Benny” Benzeevi was taken in chains at Los Angeles International Airport, where he had landed from a Manila, Philippines flight

Four months after the DA's office indicted Benzeevi, he was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving on a plane from the Philippines. Benzeevi surrendered himself in Manila after his lawyers, the DA's Office, and federal officials at the American Embassy in the Philippines agreed on his self-deportation back to the United States.

Since his surrender in 2021, Benzeevi and a series of his lawyers have battled the DA's office over frozen bank accounts, conflicts of interest with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, and defense attorney billing issues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Plea hearing scheduled for Friday in Tulare hospital corruption case