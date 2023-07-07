Plea hearing set in child sex assault case

Jul. 7—A First District Court judge has scheduled a plea hearing in one of several cases pending against a former Santa Fe school employee accused of sexually assaulting several children after he was deemed mentally competent Friday.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer raised the issue of Robert Apodaca's competency to stand trial in May, after the onetime health aide said he wanted to plead guilty in one of the cases pending against him. A guilty plea would have exposed him to a potential sentence of 45 years in prison.

Sommer ordered a competency hearing after Apodaca answered hesitantly when asked if he understood the consequences of such a plea. With so many years in prison on the table, the judge said she wanted to make certain Apodaca understood his rights.

Sommer said prosecutors and defense attorneys stipulated to Apodaca's competency Friday, allowing the case to move forward. She set a plea hearing in the case for July 24.

Apodaca told Sommer during the May status conference he wished to plead guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy who was a student at Gonzales Community School — one of several public schools in Santa Fe where he had worked as a health aide between 2012 and 2020 — without any agreement with or concessions from prosecutors.

The boy — who is a member of the same local Jehovah's Witnesses congregation as Apodaca — told police Apodaca reached into his pants and grabbed his genitals "approximately 100 times" over the course of about a year in Apodaca's car, at home and in the nurse's office at the school.

Apodaca, who also worked at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School, teared up when he told the judge he wanted to "make it correct with the family and not drag them into court.

"I just wanted to clear this one up specifically," Apodaca added. "Not the other ones."

Apodaca's attorney, public defender Julita Leavell, said at the time this particular case was meaningful to Apodaca because it involved a member of his congregation.

"His motivation here is very much tied to his congregation and his place within that congregation and his relationship with God," Leavell said.

I don't think it's a competency issue," she continued. "A lot of this is coming from what he thinks he needs to do as a Jehovah's Witness."

Apodaca is expected to plead guilty to the three second-degree felony counts of sexual contact of a minor, District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Johanna Cox wrote in an email Friday. Each count carries a potential maximum sentence of 15 years.

"It is not a global plea and impacts this case only," Cox wrote in an email. "Sentencing will be left to the Court's discretion with arguments from both sides."

Such a plea would not deal with the charges against Apodaca involving other victims.

"Robert Apodaca's other cases are pending trial or pending receipt of full discovery," Cox wrote. "The [First Judicial District Attorney's Office] will not comment further on these pending matters at this time."

The judge rejected two plea agreements prosecutors had offered Apodaca, including one which would have resolved four cases against him and given Sommer discretion to sentence him to between 18 and 30 years.

Sommer rejected the first plea in December after victims objected — in part, they said, because it would have allowed Apodaca to plead no contest instead of guilty. She refused to accept another plea in January — the terms of which were not put on the record — after Apodaca said he hadn't had time to fully discuss his possible defenses with his attorney.

Apodaca had been charged with violating four victims, but prosecutors dismissed one of the cases in December, citing incomplete discovery in the case.