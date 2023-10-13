Plea hearing set for Hillsdale man charged in stabbing

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested in connection with the Sept. 3 stabbing incident in Woodbridge Township is tentatively scheduled for a continued criminal pretrial conference at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Steven Ray Betzer, 36, charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, is considering entering a no contest plea at his Oct. 16 court appearance. Details of the plea offer were not immediately made public.

A no contest plea is typically allowed when a person may be subject to civil action based off a criminal offense and allows the court to establish a factual basis for a plea from a police report or charging information provided by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

A no contest plea in Michigan is treated similarly to a guilty plea.

Betzer waived a preliminary examination hearing in 2B District Court in late September in anticipation of accepting the plea bargain.

His arrest stems from an incident in the 9000 block of Crampton Road on Sept. 3 when authorities and medical first responders were dispatched to a stabbing at about 8:15 p.m.

The victim — a 58-year-old man from Hillsdale — sustained multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. He has since been released from the hospital.

The victim identified Betzer as his assaulter to authorities who then launched an all-night manhunt on the night of the stabbing.

Police learned that after Betzer stabbed the victim he returned to a family member's residence and told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. The family member refused to provide a shotgun to Betzer who then left their home on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A canine track was conducted unsuccessfully; Betzer was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies after he allegedly broke into another residence in Cambria Township.

Betzer faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged and is being held on a $75,000 bond with 10% allowed.

