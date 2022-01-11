Plea hearing set for man accused in DUI death of Isaiah Brown

Jan. 11—A plea hearing is scheduled in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday for the driver who allegedly killed a 23-year-old Summers County man in 2020 while driving under the influence.

Nicholas Farthing, 36, of Cool Ridge, will appear before Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling at 9 a.m.

He is charged with DUI causing death in a crash that killed 23-year-old Kenneth Isaiah Brown of Hinton on April 13, 2020.

Brown was employed by PracticeLink, and he was a writer for "Voice of Morgantown," a website for West Virginia University sports.

He graduated from Summers County High School in 2014, where he had been captain of the football team and chosen First Team All State. He ran track and had also played basketball.

After high school, according to his obituary, he had continued to mentor young athletes in Summers County. A Philadelphia Eagles fan, he also enjoyed Harry Potter and weightlifting.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Farthing on April 13 after they responded to late-night reports of a crash on Interstate 64 near Mile Marker 125 near Beaver.

According to police reports, Farthing had caused a crash between his own vehicle and the victim's car. Farthing was impaired while he was driving, police said.

Both Farthing's vehicle and Brown's vehicle were on fire when first responders arrived. Farthing and a passenger in his car were able to get out of the vehicle, but Brown was not able to exit his vehicle.

West Virginia State Police also investigated the crash.

Farthing waived his preliminary hearing before Raleigh Magistrate Tomi Peck after his arrest.

Grand jurors indicted him on the charge of DUI causing death in September 2020.