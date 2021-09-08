Plea hearing set for Muskogee man accused in Jan. 6 riot

Sep. 8—A plea hearing will be conducted later this month for a Muskogee man charged with four misdemeanors for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Federal prosecutors allege Andrew C. Ericson, 24, "livestreamed his presence ... inside the United States House of Representatives Speaker's Conference Room" during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ericson is one of nearly 600 people — three from the Muskogee area and five from Oklahoma — who have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly riot.

Court documents show a plea agreement was struck after formal charges were filed in August. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 23 for a plea agreement hearing, which will be conducted by videoconference.

Ericson was charged by information for entering and remaining inside the U.S. Capitol without lawful authority and disrupting the orderly conduct of government business. He faces a third count of violent entry and disorderly conduct during a congressional session and a fourth count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol Building.

Ericson was named Jan. 20 in a sealed criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia District Court and arrested two days later in Oklahoma. He is alleged to have come under investigation after U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in the Northern District of Oklahoma received Snapchat photographs that purportedly show Ericson taking part in the Jan. 6 riot.

Two images included with the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint show Ericson inside the U.S. Capitol. Special Agent James Hardy, who serves with the Threat Assessment Section of the U.S. Capitol Police, told the affiant the photos of Ericson were taken in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room.

Ericson, according to court documents, was identified through cell phone records, and a person identified only as Witness 1, who "had a previous professional relationship with the subject." Witness 1 told the unidentified agent they "did not see any violent acts committed by Andrew Ericson," but the witness "did hear Ericson screaming and yelling during the livestream."

The attack on the U.S. Capitol was carried out during a joint session of the U.S. Congress in an attempt to stop the affirmation of the presidential election results. The attack, according to an estimate provided by the Architect of the Capitol, caused about $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.