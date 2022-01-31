Plea hearing and trial postponed for man accused in Ira Twp. woman's slaying

The trial and plea hearing for a man accused of killing an Ira Township woman was postponed Monday after his attorney said he is waiting for a criminal responsibility evaluation.

Stephen Traskal, of Ira Township, appeared via Zoom in St. Clair County Circuit Court Monday for a plea hearing.

Michael Boucher, Traskal's attorney, said they could not proceed with the plea hearing because he had not yet received a criminal responsibility evaluation from the Center for Forensic Psychiatry for Traskal. Criminal responsibility evaluates a person's ability to form the intent to commit a crime based on their mental state.

Boucher said he had received Traskal's competency evaluation, however, the center is currently experiencing a backlog of requests, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman postponed Traskal's plea hearing and trial date until Boucher and the court receives the evaluation. Dates have not yet been set.

Traskal was found competent to stand trial in an October hearing before St. Clair County District Court Judge Michael Hulewicz.

Boucher has said he filed a notice of insanity defense with the courts.

Traskal is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of killing Carlene Nowlin, 77, and injuring her son on Aug. 14 at the Ira Township residence they all shared.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

