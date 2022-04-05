Plea in hookah lounge murders draws 2 life terms

Apr. 5—Raymund Badios drew two life sentences Monday in Joplin's hookah lounge murder case, but his plea deal did not sit well with the family of one of his victims.

Badios, 22, of Joplin, had been facing two counts of first-degree murder and four other counts in the June 7, 2020, slayings of Toua Ye Lee, 36, and Chong K. Xiong, 30, of Duenweg, and wounding of a third victim, Kennedy Lor, at the Bites N Pipes hookah lounge in Joplin.

The defendant pleaded guilty at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court to two reduced counts of second-degree murder as well as single counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in a plea deal that Lee's family clearly did not like.

"You had a choice and you decided to pull the trigger, and you executed my husband that night," Lee's wife, Cindy Thor, told Badios during the victim-impact portion of the hearing.

Thor said the life sentences — which allow a chance of parole after 85% of the 30 years that life terms are computed as in the Missouri criminal justice system — were not enough for what Badios did to her husband. Thirty years is too short, she said, adding that she felt "ambushed" by the plea offer made to the defendant.

"Victims are on the sidelines when it comes to plea deals," she said.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement at the hearing and assessed Badios concurrent terms of life on the murder convictions and 10 years for the assault. The judge ordered that a three-year term for armed criminal action be served consecutively to the other sentences.

Xiong's wife, Pachia, did not express any objections to the plea deal during her portion of victim-impact statements. She chose instead to speak of what a good father her husband had been to their three children and how much she will miss the sounds of him playing with them or the pleasure of cuddling with him at the end of each day.

Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher expressed sympathy after the hearing for both families and regret that Lee's family felt the way they do about the outcome. But she defended the decision to offer Badios the deal he received.

"I think a life sentence is appropriate," Fisher said. "I feel strongly that our victim advocate did a wonderful job on this. But there's just no way to address a hole like (what victims' families feel in such cases)."

In laying out at the hearing what happened the night in question, Fisher said the manager on duty at the lounge told police that an argument broke out between one group of patrons and a friend of the defendant over use of an iPad that controlled the music being played in the lounge. Fisher said the manager described the friend of the defendant as the primary instigator in that he threw the first punch at one of the others.

That touched off a melee in which several patrons threw punches and pool sticks were being wielded as weapons. Fisher said Badios later admitted, and surveillance video inside the lounge confirmed, that he took a Glock handgun from his friend during the melee and started shooting.

Badios shot Lee in the head first before firing a second shot that grazed Lor's ear, taking a portion of the ear off. He then turned the gun on Xiong and shot him multiple times.

"Why couldn't it have just been a bar fight?" Lee's mother, Lou Lee, asked Badios at the hearing.

Why pull out a gun and start shooting? she wanted to know. Badios sat still in the courtroom throughout her questioning, offering no response.

A detective testified at a preliminary hearing in 2020 that Badios initially told him that he was defending his friend and that he shot Lee because he had assaulted the friend. But witness accounts and the video of the fracas showed that Lee was not actively engaged in the fight and was looking away from Badios when he was shot and killed instantly.

Lee was completing the final year of the Missouri Southern State University program for a degree in nursing when he was killed. His family members, who all live in Minnesota, said he believed in the American dream and came to Joplin to go to college and achieve that dream.

"He would have made a difference in this world," his sister-in-law, Kia Thor, told the court. "He wanted to pay America back for this life."

Instead, his death has forever changed all the lives in his extended family, she said.

His wife said she found it quite difficult having to come to the city where her husband was murdered to face his killer in court.

"If I knew he was never going to come home, I never would have let him go (to Joplin)," she said.