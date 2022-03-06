Plea in infant death case set for March 18

Mar. 6—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys came real close to a sweetheart plea deal Friday in the 2015 case of a woman accused of killing an infant.

Nora F. Sawyers was set to plead guilty before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis to a reduced charge second-degree criminal abuse. In exchange, she would've received five years of probation, with five years of prison time dangling over her head.

She'd initially been charged with murder.

Her co-defendant in the case — Leslie Daniels — pleaded guilty in July 2021 to second-degree manslaughter, for which he was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. In addition to the 10-year term, he also has to serve eight years in prison for two counts of second-degree criminal abuse in a separate case.

The convictions are running consecutive, meaning back to back.

After going through a portion of the plea hearing, Davis called a conference in chambers with assistant public defender Caleb Hurt to call the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, who was appearing via Zoom.

The reason given was a piece of paperwork had not been received by the judge.

After coming out of chambers, Davis set the plea for March 18, in order for the AG's Office to appear in person.

Sawyer and Daniels were accused in the 2015 death of 3-month-old Landen Daniels, who pathologists ruled died of shaken baby syndrome.

Due to conflicts and delays in getting records, the case had been in limbo since 2016, when the two were indicted.

