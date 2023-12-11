Plea made for Ohio K-9 to be reunited with officer

There is a dispute growing in Northern Ohio involving an officer and his ability to take his K-9 home.

Officer Chad Hogan told the Shaker Heights Police Department that he planned to take another job with another department and requested he take six-year-old K-9 Igor home due to his age, a family friend told Cleveland TV station WEWS.

The chief allegedly said no and that the dog would be passed to another handler.

“Bring him home,” said Brittany Santiago, a family friend. “Let him live out the rest of his happy years with his brother and his sister and fetching the ball in the backyard.”

The city said that Igor is expected to be fit for duty for another three to four years.

It also referenced a discussion between the chief and Officer Hagan where the chief said he offered Hagan the chance to stay with the department for two more years.

Then, he could leave, and Igor could retire.

The city said that Hagan rejected the offer and proposed buying the K-9 instead.