Plea offer available for man accused of attempted homicide

Mar. 6—SUNBURY — A plea offer is on the table for a Sunbury man accused of attempted homicide.

Defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, informed Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Friday that he is discussing the offer with defendant Julio Costales, 30, of Sunbury. Costales, who appeared via videoconference, is scheduled for jury selection and trial next week.

"I think we're in a good position to resolve this case," said Best.

Sunbury police said Costales was involved in a drive-by shooting on March 11 on 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at the vehicle of Joel DelValle Figueroa, of Sunbury, because he feared for his life.

Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth is ready for trial. That trial is expected to last two days.

Costales faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless engagement and simple assault.

Costales also faces two unrelated cases involving charges from February and April 2019. Costales is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in February; and two misdemeanors of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and summary harassment for allegedly forcing his way into the same woman's house and damaging furniture, according to court documents.

Those charges have been combined with the attempted homicide case.

Costales remains an inmate on $250,000 straight cash bail.

