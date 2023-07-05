Plea offer calls for eight-year prison sentence for Lima woman

Jul. 5—LIMA — Prosecutors on Wednesday made another plea offer to a Lima woman charged with three felony counts related to her alleged possession of methamphetamines.

Cynthia Fox, 44, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in March with three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies, for her possession of methamphetamines. One of the counts includes specifications for the use of a firearm during the commission of the crime and for the forfeiture of a gun in a drug case.

The incidents in question are alleged to have taken place on June 2, 2022, and Aug. 11, 2020.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Josh Carp on Wednesday put on the official court record an offer similar to one he presented on June 5 in a letter to Fox's attorney. That offer calls for Fox to plead guilty to a single count of aggravated possession of drugs in exchange for the state's dismissal of all remaining counts and specifications. An eight-year prison sentence is part of the agreement, to be served consecutively to her current prison sentence out of Warren County.

Fox was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of drug trafficking in the Warren County case.

A motion was filed last month by defense attorney Andrea Henning seeking to suppress evidence obtained in a search conducted at 2241 Lakewood Ave. in August of 2020. Henning said the search violated her client's rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Prosecutors filed a separate motion last month asking the court to set an evidentiary hearing and to quash several subpoenas issued to the Allen County Sheriff's Office and former American Township Police Department Officer Aaron Smith.

Smith is reported to have taken body camera footage of an incident that is central to Fox's case.

During Wednesday's hearing, Carp told Judge Jeffrey Reed that the body camera footage "may have been given to the FBI" as part of the case but that the federal agency "says it doesn't have it."

"We're not sure who has it," Henning told the judge.

Carp also said the state's motion to quash some subpoenas "is moot" after information requested from various law enforcement agencies was provided to the defense counsel "incorrectly."

The state's motion for an evidentiary hearing was canceled and the defense's motion to suppress evidence was continued until July 31.

A tentative Oct. 24 trial date was set for Fox.