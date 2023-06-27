Plea offer extended in burglary, felonious assault case

Jun. 27—LIMA — Prosecutors on Tuesday placed an offer on the record that would allow a Cincinnati man to have four second-degree felony counts of felonious assault set aside in exchange for his guilty plea to two other counts, including one misdemeanor charge.

Hezekiah Williams, 23, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony that includes a firearm specification; four counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications; a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The grand jury indictment handed down in May alleges the offenses occurred on or about Nov. 19, 2022.

During a brief appearance Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Williams heard Assistant Prosecutor Cecily Stewart propose a resolution to the case that would see Williams plead to the aggravated burglary, with a three-year firearm specification, and the domestic violence charge. The state would then dismiss the remaining counts.

Stewart said the offer will remain open until Aug. 9. A jury trial for Williams is scheduled to begin Oct. 10.

On June 21 of this year Judge Terri Kohlrieser issued a bench warrant for Williams on the basis that he had violated the conditions of his bond by testing positive for marijuana, methamphetamine and amphetamines.