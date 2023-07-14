Plea offer extended for man accused of killing Shelby teen

Littlejohn

A young man accused of killing a Shelby teen now faces an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Tylee Trequan Smith had an appearance in court Tuesday.

The now 20-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing Khi’ran DeVon Littlejohn on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Smith, then 19, of Shelby, was arrested three days later while at the Cleveland County Courthouse where he was appearing on a previous misdemeanor drug charge.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to a shooting on Abes Mountain Road in Mooresboro.

Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find one man suffering from a bullet to his back. They were told a second man had been taken in a personal vehicle to Spartanburg Medical Center in South Carolina.

That individual was 19-year-old Littlejohn.

He succumbed to his injuries.

Smith has been in Cleveland County jail since his arrest.

The hearing this week served as a first appearance in court on the recent indictment for first-degree attempted murder which addresses the injury to the man who survived the gunshot to the back.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office issued in February, the interaction began as a drug transaction.

During the hearing, the prosecutor asked that Smith’s bond remain at $600,000. The judge so moved.

She also said that the state does not intend to seek the death penalty.

Smith waived his right to a court appointed attorney and has hired one.

Because the hearing was also on the calendar for a conference, Assistant District Attorney Brittany Padgett said the state plans to extend a plea offer in the case.

If Smith agrees to it, he will plead guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder for which he would be sentenced to approximately 29 to 34 years in prison.

He will have time to meet with his attorney before entering a guilty or not guilty plea.

His next court date is set for Sept. 5.

According to Littlejohn’s obituary, “Khi’ran was a very well mannered young man who was an inspiration of strength, love and laughter to everyone he came in contact with. Khi’ran liked to play video games with his friends, hunt and go fishing.”

As a youth, he joined Shoal Creek Baptist Church and was a member of the youth ministry, his obituary states. He was employed by Dole’s Food in Bessemer City.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man accused of killing Shelby teen faces an additional charge