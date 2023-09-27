Plea offer imminent for Griswold woman accused of smothering baby

Sep. 26—Prosecutors are preparing to extend a plea offer to a 37-year-old Griswold woman accused of suffocating her infant son nearly two years ago.

New London County Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Anne Ferryman on Tuesday said the deal is expected to be offered to Crystal L. Czyzewski as early as November.

She said her office is waiting for an evaluation report of Czyzewski by Dr. David Lovejoy, a neuropsychologist and assistant professor of Emergency Medicine & Traumatology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

Lovejoy, a clinical director of the Northeast Neuropsychology LLC group, has served as an expert witness in civil and criminal forensic courts, according to his employment biography.

Public Defender Michael Miller said he expects to receive Lovejoy's report within a month. Czyzewski, who appeared in New London Superior Court on Tuesday, is due back in court Nov. 2.

Czyzewski pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor after police said she admitted to suffocating her 6-week-old child inside her 127 Slater Ave. apartment, according to the affidavit for her arrest warrant.

First responders received a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021, from a person, later identified as Czyzewski, who was "periodically crying" and said her baby was "all white" and "pale."

The unresponsive infant was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich without a heartbeat before being flown to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

The child was pronounced dead four days later. The results of an autopsy by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were inconclusive, the affidavit states.

Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives interviewed Czyzewski and her mother, Linda D. Kennison, during which Czyzewski "initially claimed she put the victim in his swing and left with a friend to go for a walk."

She later admitted suffocating the infant by putting a blanket over the baby's head and her "hand over the blanket and the victim's face for 20 minutes." She left the baby in the swing for the remainder of the day before calling 911 that night, police said.

Czyzewski told detectives she had been "stressed out due to life" and her two children.

Kennison later admitted that she knew the baby was not alive on the morning of Nov. 17 and "acknowledged she should have called the police but said she didn't know what to do," according to the affidavit.

At 4 p.m. that day, Czyzewski and her mother devised a plan to put food in the victim's mouth to make it appear the baby was still alive, police said.

Kennison, later charged with risk of injury to a child, said she did not know her daughter had done anything to hurt the victim, according to the affidavit.

Czyzewski told police that her mother "knew the baby was not breathing, but they decided they would lie about it because she was concerned she would lose (custody) of her 5-year-old if the truth was revealed."

Representatives from the state Department of Children and Families told detectives they unsuccessfully tried to contact Czyzewski "several times" while the baby was in the hospital.

A trooper who conducted a well-being check on the baby's older sibling noted nothing suspicious at the residence.

Czyzewski has been held on a $500,000 bond since her arrest on Nov. 22, 2021. Kennison, who has been held on a $250,000 bond since her arrest, is set to appear in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

