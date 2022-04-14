Plea offer made to 1 defendant in Liberty Arsenal, former gun store, fatal shooting

A plea offer has been made to one of the defendants in the fatal Liberty Arsenal shooting.

Laquarus Dyon Augustine was in 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard's courtroom on Monday afternoon for a bond reduction hearing, but that was continued until May 18 because an officer whose testimony was needed wasn't subpoenaed.

Augustine, 24, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the May 2021 fatal shooting at Liberty Arsenal in the Libuse area. He's being held in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 with bail set at $4.2 million.

Another man, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, faces the death penalty after his indictment on one count of first-degree murder.

'Senseless': Shooting leaves community with many questions

Other defendants: Outburst delays arraignment of defendant in Liberty Arsenal fatal shooting

Brothers David Paul and Michael Paul were shot during the attempted robbery at their store on La. Highway 28 East. David Paul died at the scene. Michael Paul is recovering.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman told Beard he had offered Augustine a plea bargain, the maximum 40 years for manslaughter. Augustine also would have to testify against Jackson.

Beard set May 18 as a plea date, too. Bowman told Augustine and his attorney, James Word II that the deal would be available until then.

He also said if Augustine's testimony against Jackson is no longer needed, the deal would not be available.

Jackson has a pretrial conference set for May 5.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Plea offer made to Laquarus Augustine in Liberty Arsenal fatal shooting