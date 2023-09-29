Plea offer made to Lima man who shot into apartment complex

Sep. 29—LIMA — A 21-year-old Lima man charged with firing three shots into a West Elm Street apartment on Friday was given one week to ponder a plea resolution offered by prosecutors.

Camron Chandler is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony which includes a three-year firearm specification and calls for the forfeiture of the gun used.

During a brief hearing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors placed on the official record an offer that called for Chandler to plead guilty to a sole count of the indictment. The deal capped his potential prison time at six years. Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines said the offer will expire at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

According to court records, Lima police were dispatched at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 13 to 327 West Elm Street in reference to shots being fired into the apartment complex. Timogene Olmeda, a resident of one of the apartments, called 911 and said he was struck by one of the bullets.

While en route officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Elm Street at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Chandler was a passenger in the sports utility vehicle and a loaded Glock 48 9mm handgun was located under the front passenger seat. Chandler and the driver of the SUV, Aujenae Walker, were taken into custody.

The resident at the West Elm Street address said surveillance video showed there were two shooters. Police identified the other suspect as Clarence Perkins.

During interviews with investigators Chandler reportedly admitted his role in the incident, saying he fired three shots toward the back of the house after Perkins fired the first shots. He said both men used the same gun.

Police believe that — due to the fact that there are several apartments at the 327 W. Elm St. location — Chandler and Perkins were mistaken about the exact apartment where their intended target(s) would be located.