Plea offer made, rejected, in synthetic 'designer drug' case

Nov. 8—LIMA — A Piqua woman was given until the end of the day Wednesday to accept a plea offer from prosecutors that would avoid a scheduled Dec. 12 jury trial.

Alexis Foy was indicted by a grand jury in March on a single count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree. The proposed plea deal calls for Foy, 27, to plead guilty to a third-degree felony count of attempted aggravated possession of drugs.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart said the state's offer expires at the end of the day on Wednesday. During the 1 p.m. hearing Foy, through Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill, declined the offer.

The indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 18, 2021, Foy possessed the Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid — a so-called "designer drug" — in an amount more than five times but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

Sturgill said he plans to file a motion by the end of the day on Monday to suppress statements made by Foy to law enforcement following her arrest. A Nov. 27 hearing was scheduled to address that motion.