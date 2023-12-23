Plea offer placed on record in Greg Simpson burglary case

Dec. 22—LIMA — An offer had been placed on the record in an attempt to resolve a criminal case involving one-time local basketball standout Greg Simpson.

Simpson, 50, was indicted by a grand jury in September on a second-degree felony count of burglary. The indictment alleges that on or about July 27 Simpson did trespass in an occupied structure with the intent to commit a criminal act.

He was released on $50,000 bond and was ordered not to leave Allen County. That bond was later amended to allow him to leave Allen County to work at Whirlpool Corp. in Putnam County. Simpson is being represented by Allen County Public Defenders Office.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines on Friday placed on the record a proposal that called for Simpson to plead guilty to a reduced charge of trespass in a habitation. That offer expires at a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 28, 2024. A trial date of May 6 has been scheduled.

Simpson is a former Mr. Basketball in Ohio who played collegiately at Ohio State and West Virginia. He is a former campus protection officer for Lima schools.