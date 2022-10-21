Plea offer taken in drug, child endangerment case

Oct. 21—A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to two of the four felony counts he was facing in connection with a traffic stop two years ago in Carl Junction.

Dylan S. Burns, of Carl Junction, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in a plea deal dismissing a second count of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony count of child endangerment and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing Jan. 17.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Burns was driving a vehicle that a Carl Junction police officer stopped May 7, 2020. A strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and information that Burns had some outstanding warrants led the officer to ask him to step out of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the defendant tried to drive off with the officer hanging on to the steering wheel through the driver's side window. The officer was able to get the vehicle stopped with the aid of a passenger, but Burns then tried to run on foot, according to the affidavit.

A search pursuant to his arrest turned up $1,261 on the defendant and about 270 grams of marijuana concentrate, some psilocybin mushrooms, four bongs and several scales, according to the affidavit.