Plea offer taken in Joplin man's felony domestic assault cases

Apr. 19—A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony counts of assaulting his wife in a plea deal dismissing four other counts of doing the same.

Bobby Joe Miller, 53, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree domestic assault pertaining to a March 7, 2021, incident in a plea agreement dismissing four counts of the same offense pertaining to a Sept. 28, 2020, incident and limiting the sentences Miller might receive to no more than four years.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing June 13.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the March 2021 case states that Miller hit his wife on the top of her head with his fist and grabbed her by the throat and choked her while making threats and pushing her around.

The affidavit in the dismissed 2020 case stated that he he pulled her from the back seat of a vehicle into the front seat and began choking her.