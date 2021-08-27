Plea offer taken in Verona assault case

Aug. 27—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Springfield man received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty to a reduced count in connection with an alleged felony domestic assault in Verona.

Ryan L. Kannenberg, 32, was charged with first-degree domestic assault for an alleged attack May 28 on Cleo Ruiz Cruz at a residence on North Third Street in Verona.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that she told a sheriff's deputy that he was bad-mouthing her to someone else on the phone, she asked him to stop and that he punched her in the face four or five times, causing her to suffer a seizure.

Kannenberg was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court before Judge Matthew Kasper but took a plea offer instead, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault for which he received a suspended sentence of one year with two years of unsupervised probation.