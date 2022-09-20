Plea offered to Lima man charged with photographing naked minor

Sep. 20—LIMA — Prosecutors placed a plea deal on the record for a Lima man charged with photographing a then 14-year-old who was naked, along with charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence.

Bradden Crumrine, 20, was indicted in May on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree and voyeurism, a felony of the fifth degree. Under the proposed settlement, Crumrine would plead guilty to tampering with evidence and voyeurism in exchange for the state's dismissal of the remaining count.

The offer will remain until noon Oct. 1, Allen County assistant prosecutor John Willamowski Jr. said.

Defense attorney Christopher Bucio said Crumrine will not accept the deal at this time.

According to court records, Crumrine is accused of trespassing to photograph the minor who was naked "for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying Bradden L. Crumrine" on Dec. 19, 2021. He is also accused of altering, destroying, concealing or removing evidence to prevent it from being used in an investigation against him.

A jury trial is set for 8:45 a.m. Nov. 1 for Bratton, who is out on bond.