Plea offered in pandering obscenities case

Michael Ray Conner Jr., of Senecaville was offered an undisclosed plea agreement prior to his pre-trial hearing on Thursday, but did not immediately accept or reject it.

Connor was arrested on June 29, after deputies and detectives from the Guernsey County Sheriff Office along with investigators from Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a Mill Street home in Senecaville.

Connor was indicted by a grand jury in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on June 27, for 30 counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, felonies of second and fourth degrees.

Connor's arrest followed a threemonth investigation between Homeland Security agents and detectives from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Investigation Division.

A plea letter was sent to Conner and his court-appointed attorney Jack Blakeslee.

When asked by the magistrate if they had received the plea letter, Blakeslee responded," We looked at it."

The assistant prosecutor told the court that no counter offer had been received. He also stated they were going to continue to discuss and negotiate in this case.

The court requested a response to the plea letter by the final status pre-trial which is set for Sept.12. A two-day trial is scheduled for Oct. 4-5.

Conner remains incarcerated at the Guernsey County Jail on a $100,000, cash or surety only bond.

